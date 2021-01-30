Singapore to suspend green lane arrangements with Germany, Malaysia and South Korea for 3 months from Feb 1

SINGAPORE - Singapore's reciprocal green lane arrangements with Germany, Malaysia, and South Korea will be suspended for three months from Monday (Feb 1).

This is in view of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases worldwide, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday.

Singapore will review the reciprocal green lane arrangements at the end of the suspension period. Green lanes allow essential travel for business or official purposes between two countries.

Travellers who have already been approved to enter Singapore under these arrangements can continue to do so, MFA said.

Singapore had agreed on a green lane with Germany in October last year.

Green lanes with Malaysia and South Korea were operational from August and September last year respectively.