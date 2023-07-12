Tickets for GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals available from July 15

SINGAPORE – Most of the tickets for this year’s National Day GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals 2023 will be issued digitally, though a limited number of physical tickets will be available for those who have difficulty applying for e-tickets.

From noon on July 15, Singaporeans and permanent residents can apply on the NDP website for the e-tickets to the festivals held at five sites on Aug 5 and 6.

Tickets will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Each applicant can submit only one application for two or four tickets, regardless of the festival site or day.

Successful applicants will receive their e-tickets within two to three working days via e-mail.

Those unable to apply for an e-ticket can go to selected Safra clubs to register for physical tickets, also from noon on July 15.

Each NRIC holder can get two or four tickets, and the owner of the NRIC must be present to collect them.

The organisers say people should apply for e-tickets from the NDP website, and avoid filling any forms from unverified links and sources to prevent attempts to get their personal information.

Four of the five sites for the festivals, organised by Sport Singapore and the National Day Parade 2023 Heartland Celebrations Committee, will be open from 4pm to 9pm on Aug 5 and 6.

These locations are ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre, ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre, ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre and ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre.

The event at Our Tampines Hub will take place only on Aug 6.

National Day 2023’s heartland celebrations turn the focus on sports this year to encourage people to try out different activities.

They can take part in pursuits like athletics, basketball, football, archery, skateboarding and roller skating.

For a blast from the past, visitors can play kampung games, or have fun with family activities such as bouncy castles and community mural painting.