Sports, nostalgia and fireworks in the heartland for National Day festivities

SINGAPORE – National Day 2023 will be one for people to get active, rather than just soak in the festivities. From sport try-outs to bouncy castles, and even old school-games like eraser battles, a range of activities have been lined up at five sites to get Singaporeans in the National Day mood during the first weekend of August.

Organisers of this year’s heartland celebrations are turning the spotlight on sports to encourage locals to have a go at different activities.

At the GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals, there will be sport try-outs, facilitated by qualified coaches, for athletics, basketball, floorball, football and table tennis, among others.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a kid who’s just looking for a kickabout or you’re a budding, young athlete looking to represent Team Singapore. The coaches will be able to adjust the varying levels of play,” said Mr Tan Hock Leong, chief of ActiveSG, Sport Singapore, which teamed up with the NDP 2023 Heartland Celebrations Committee to organise the festivals.

On Aug 5 and 6, Singaporeans can head to GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festival sites at ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre, ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre, ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre and ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre. The festival at Our Tampines Hub will take place on Aug 6 only.

The festival sites will be open from 4 to 9pm on both days.

Experiential activities such as archery, skateboarding, roller-skating and zorbing – where a person climbs inside a large inflatable ball and rolls around– are also available for festival-goers to try.

Attendees will also experience a blast from the past with kampung games such as Ring the Landmark, where participants have to toss rings around pegs that are placed in front of pictures of Singapore attractions, or face off in an Giant Eraser battle, using a larger-than-life eraser to flip and pin down an opponent’s eraser.