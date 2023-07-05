More aircraft to take to the skies on National Day to celebrate RSAF’s 55th anniversary

SINGAPORE – The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will deploy the largest number of aircraft seen in the last five National Day Parades (NDP) as it pulls out all the stops to celebrate its 55th anniversary.

Some 27,000 spectators at the parade venue, the Padang, will be treated to the sight of RSAF’s largest aircraft – the A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) – which will be at the front of a formation of aircraft over the show centre on Aug 9.

The RSAF’s latest asset, the H225M helicopter, will also make its first NDP appearance, flying among the 21 aircraft involved in the show.

This is the largest fleet of aircraft used since NDP 2018, when the RSAF also marked half a century of defending the nation.

Fighter jets will execute a sharp combat turn that will subject pilots to up to nine times the force of gravity, as well as a tricky new manoeuvre involving three aircraft crossing paths.

Colonel Jonavan Ang, 45, who oversees the deployment of aircraft at the NDP, said in an interview with the media on Tuesday that the main goal was to put on a bigger show this year in line with RSAF’s 55th anniversary.

Col Ang said: “We decided to put up a bigger show to have more people participate to celebrate this milestone event.

“The intent is to showcase some of our new capabilities and to (show) Singaporeans that we have transformed from how we started to today... And to give the public confidence that we are very capable of defending Singapore.”

For example, the MRTT tanker, which will fly past the heartland for the first time, has boosted the air force’s endurance in fighter operations as it can refuel fighters in mid-air more efficiently, said Col Ang.

The MRTT replaced the KC-135 in 2018.