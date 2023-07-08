Local music duo The Lion Story to perform their Covid-19 song at NDP 2023

SINGAPORE – The participation of music producers Haramain Osman and Judah Lyne, who are married, in the National Day Parade (NDP) 2023 was instantly sealed when they received an invitation to do so via a text message from a more well-known musician.

“Some time ago, Mr Don Richmond, the music director for NDP, texted us to say he really loved one of our songs and asked if we wanted to try performing it this year,” Mr Haramain, 37, said.

“We were so excited. It’s Don Richmond, Singapore’s music legend. We did not even hesitate, we just told ourselves to go for it,” Ms Lyne, 35, said of Mr Richmond, who also composed the 2016 NDP theme song, Tomorrow’s Here Today.

The duo, who are part of the band The Lion Story, will be performing their original song, Oh Kawan, which they wrote in 2020 of their experiences while being confined to their home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Malay song is a call to celebrate and to be in the moment, Mr Haramain explained.

“We will also be mashing up our song with some NDP classics like Rasa Sayang and Chan Mali Chan,” he added.