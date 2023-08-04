Three more blunders by government agencies uncovered by Auditor-General

SINGAPORE - When the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore paid out funds to support the aviation sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, it mistakenly paid out $1 million more than it had to.

This is just one of several lapses uncovered by the latest Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) report.

On Thursday, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, in a parliamentary written reply to a question from Hougang MP Dennis Tan from the Workers’ Party, said the sum mistakenly given out is likely to be recovered within the next three months. Mr Tan had asked about the likelihood of recovering taxpayers’ money from these firms.

The 98-page AGO report released on July 19 uncovered weak controls and financial lapses at the courts, and eight ministries and statutory boards. Among the agencies flagged for lapses were the People’s Association and the Communications and Information Ministry. The report also found lapses in the controls for Covid-19 schemes.

The Straits Times looks at three other blunders by government bodies listed in the annual assessment of the nation’s spending.

1. Redemption of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers for the dead



Several people had redeemed SingapoRediscovers Vouchers worth $119,800 for those who were ineligible, like the dead.

It also included redemptions for subsidised child or youth tickets, except that the applicants were not under 18.

The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme was launched in August 2020 to rejuvenate the ailing tourism industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) scheme, $100 in vouchers could be redeemed by Singaporeans aged 18 and above to spend on local attractions, hotels, and tours.

The AGO found that $2,600 was dispersed through 35 redemptions using the Singpass accounts of 30 persons who were dead at the time of redemption.

Seventeen redemptions were done on the day the person’s death was registered. Another 18 redemptions were made between one day and nearly eight months after the day the Singpass account holder’s death was registered.

STB said four of the redemptions were due to the oversight of SingaporeRediscover Vouchers ambassadors, who did not conduct proper facial verification checks at NRIC scanning counters.

The remaining redemptions were due to delays in deactivating the dead persons’ Singpass accounts, and that opened the door for others to misuse the Singpass accounts of the dead.

Meanwhile, 5,718 Singaporeans used their vouchers for tickets with subsidies totalling $117,200 for 6,506 people who should not have benefitted from the subsidies as they were not aged below 18.

This included redemptions for 10 people with invalid identification numbers.

STB said the lack of checks to validate the ages of children and youth due to the short lead time to implement the voucher redemption system was among the reasons for the lapses.

There were also challenges in implementing effective checks such as difficulties in verifying the identities of residents through MyInfo as they did not have Singpass accounts.