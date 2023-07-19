Lapses in documentation, controls of Covid-19 schemes: AGO

SINGAPORE - The Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) has flagged lapses in the documentation and controls of the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), which it said made it difficult to determine if risks were properly assessed and resulted in grants being wrongly disbursed.

This was one of the findings by the AGO, which conducted a thematic audit on four Covid-19 related grant schemes managed by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras), which comes under the Ministry of Finance (MOF), and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), which comes under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Besides the JSS, the AGO found issues with the Rental Cash Grant (RCG), Rental Support Scheme (RSS) and Singapore Rediscovers Vouchers scheme (SRV).

The audit looked at how the grants were designed and set up, how they were evaluated, approved and disbursed, and subsequently reviewed.

For the JSS, RCG and RSS, the AGO found that MOF did not adequately document key considerations and decisions relating to risks. This meant there was inadequate assurance that a proper risk assessment was done before the schemes were implemented, it said.

Having sufficient documentation to support key decisions made is critical for effective governance, especially since JSS payouts amounted to $29.38 billion and involved automatic disbursements, added the AGO.

The MOF had also fallen short in documenting evaluations and approvals for JSS appeals. The AGO’s test check of 73 appeal cases revealed a lack of documentation in 48 cases, with disbursements totalling $79.7 million.

In some cases, there were no documents to show how MOF determined if a company was eligible for JSS grants. In other cases, the documents seeking approval for appeals, and approvals of appeals were missing.

MOF was also tardy in recovering disbursed grants that needed to be clawed back, the AGO found.

For instance, though the ministry had decided in July 2020 to recover JSS grants from government-funded entities such as hospitals and autonomous universities, there were delays in following up and inaccurate records to monitor those cases.

In all, 130 entities with existing government funding had received JSS payouts amounting to $1.6 billion. As at Dec 31, 2022, a total of $1.07 billion in grants had not been recovered from 38 entities.

The AGO also said Iras could have done more to follow up on the return of RCG and RSS grants. There were 7,458 cases of RCG and RSS payouts being returned from Jan 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022, coming up to $88.59 million.

Iras did not have a process to automatically block an ineligible entity from receiving the RCG, even though the entity had been rejected for the RSS for the same reason, AGO noted.

Proper monitoring of grant returns to detect possible systemic issues is important as there is a higher risk of grants that are automatically disbursed being given to unintended recipients, it added.