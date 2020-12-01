Smooth kick-off for SingapoRediscovers voucher redemption

SINGAPORE - The redemption of SingapoRediscovers vouchers issued to all adult Singaporeans kicked off without a hitch on Tuesday (Dec 1), with some already using up their full $100 worth.

Ms Angel Ho was among those who began browsing the offerings at midnight, when the five appointed booking platforms - Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Traveloka, Trip.com and Klook - went live with their voucher-applicable staycations, attraction tickets and tours.

Ms Ho, 32, said the multiple platforms made for a tedious search process, though the redemption process was smooth.

She booked a package on GlobalTix for two adults and two children to visit the Singapore Zoo and River Safari, which cost $60 after the $100 voucher discount.

"To me, $60 for my family of four to both parks is reasonable. Without the vouchers, I doubt I would want to spend that much," said the logistics administrator.

While tour and attraction operators were initially worried that a large part of the vouchers' worth would go towards staycations, the ban on pooling vouchers for a single transaction ultimately made the cost prohibitive for some.

Operations manager Caleb Tan, 48, said that the hotel staycation packages on offer were too expensive and that he would try to book holiday activities for his two children instead.

"The $100 can barely cover half the cost of each night at a decent four- to five-star hotel," he said.

Mr Narayana Samy, 68, said he had hoped to use his vouchers on a six-night staycation at a four- or five-star hotel, but was put off by room prices of $200 or more per night.

"I could get the equivalent at (a rate of) $160 using my corporate card," said the retired international marketing manager for a golf company, who decided not to use his vouchers.

The $320 million SingapoRediscovers credit scheme, meant to boost Singapore's tourism sector, is the first national digital-only voucher programme to be rolled out by the Government.

Those who face difficulties navigating the online sites and are in need of assistance can visit any of the 69 physical counters set up across the island at community centres and other locations. The counters are provided by three of the five booking platforms, with the exception of Traveloka and Trip.com.

Taxi driver Ng Beng Lam, 72, and his wife Ong Choon Hwa, 68, were first in line to make a booking at Tampines East Community Centre on Tuesday morning, arriving an hour before the counters operated by Klook and UOB Travel Planners opened at 10am.

The couple booked tickets for the Sands SkyPark and Observation Deck at Marina Bay Sands and Singapore Flyer, spending about half of their vouchers' worth.



Taxi driver Ng Beng Lam and his wife Ong Choon Hwa were first in line to make a booking at Tampines East Community Centre on Dec 1. ST PHOTO: SHERLYN SIM



"I always wanted to have some time with my family and make memories but spending on these attractions would be too expensive. This is a chance for my family and I to visit the Singapore attractions after this tough year," said Mr Ng.

No rush to book at the physical counters was observed, with about five to 10 people seen visiting those at Tampines East Community Centre between 11am and noon.

Bank employee Josh See, 38, said he plans to wait until the December school holidays are over before using his vouchers.

"I'll probably use them for attractions but I don't want to deal with the crowds, plus the booking process sounds messy so I'll let them work out the kinks first," said Mr See.