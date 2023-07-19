Auditor-General flags lapses, including transferring official funds to personal bank accounts

SINGAPORE - The People’s Association, Public Service Division, Ministry of Communications and Information and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore were among the government agencies flagged for lapses and weaknesses, in a report released on Wednesday.

In its annual audit of government accounts, the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) cited instances of awarding contracts to debarred contractors, co-mingling official funds with staff’s personal funds, giving excessive IT access rights, and over-disbursing support grants.

It also highlighted possible irregularities in the records provided to AGO, by the State Courts and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Both agencies have lodged police reports following AGO’s audit observations.

For the State Courts, there were possible irregularities in the quotations provided for 110 out of 295 items, whose rates were not listed in the contract, for a development project.

AGO had concerns over the authenticity of the quotations provided, and whether value for money had been obtained for the items.

For SFA, there were possible irregularities in some quotations for ad-hoc works at facilities managed by SFA, resulting in concerns over authenticity of the quotations.

The AGO report was submitted to the President on July 4, and presented to Parliament on July 18.

People’s Association (PA)

The AGO found that three grassroots organisations (GROs) had awarded or renewed contracts with two debarred contractors during their debarment period.

The GROs had either not checked the contractors’ debarment status, or awarded the contracts despite knowing.

Contractors may be debarred from taking on public sector projects for reasons such as withdrawing tenders before they are awarded, poor performance reports, or violation of safety regulations or requirements.

PA had paid about $410,000 to the two contractors for providing lift maintenance and security services.

The report said PA acknowledged the lapses and informed AGO that it would review its guidelines and update its procurement checklist to check on debarment status during bid evaluation and contract renewal.

AGO had also test-checked 11 welfare assistance schemes managed by five GROs between April 1, 2019 to May 31, 2022.

It found that the money management practices for these schemes at two GROs were “inappropriate and risky”.