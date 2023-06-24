Thousands throng Hong Lim Park to celebrate first Pink Dot SG rally since Section 377A repeal

SINGAPORE - Hong Lim Park was again decked in pink as thousands celebrated the first Pink Dot SG rally since the repeal of Section 377A, the law that criminalised gay sex.

Saturday’s rally, which was into its 15th iteration, sought to celebrate the families of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people and to invite the public to take a stand in envisioning a Singapore for all families.

Attendees wearing various shades of pink began streaming in at around 4pm. They laid out picnic mats on the grass patches, with some waving pink and rainbow flags as performers took the stage.

Similar to past rallies, they had to show a photo identification to confirm they were Singaporeans or permanent residents, and their bags were searched for security reasons.

The night ended with attendees, who were encouraged to bring pink torches, getting together in a light-up formation and spelling out the word “family”.

A number of politicians were spotted at the event, including Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and for Culture, Community and Youth.

Nee Soon GRC MP Derrick Goh, The Workers’ Party MPs Louis Chua and He Ting Ru as well as Progress Singapore Party’s Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa also showed up dressed in pink.

The annual rally, aimed at celebrating all families, held its first edition at the Speakers’ Corner in 2009. In 2020 and 2021, the rally was held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s rally was the first since Parliament voted in November 2022 to repeal Section 377A.

It followed a 10-hour debate over two days that saw 93 MPs voting in favour of the move.

The law was officially struck off the books after President Halimah Yacob assented to the Bill that proposed the repeal.