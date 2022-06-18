Pink Dot SG returns to Hong Lim Park after two years of virtual rallies

SINGAPORE - Shades of pink covered the grass patches and footpaths of Hong Lim Park on Saturday (June 18) afternoon as the annual Pink Dot SG rally returned to Speakers' Corner, which had been closed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's rally - the 14th edition since 2009 - called on participants to envision what an inclusive Singapore would look like for them, and to speak out about the issues that impact the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community and to call for change by writing on placards.

Participants could take a photo with their placards, print them out and write a message on the back before placing the cards into "mailboxes" that had slots for each electoral constituency. The cards will be delivered to MPs.

Two politicians were spotted at the event - Kebun Baru MP Henry Kwek from the People's Action Party and Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim from the Workers' Party.