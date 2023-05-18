Support over tea: LGBTQ+ groups launch new initiative to help struggling family members

SINGAPORE – Those who struggle to understand or find it hard to cope when a family member comes out as a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) person will soon be able to get support at tea sessions organised by groups in the community.

The initiative, called My Family Matters, is spearheaded by counselling and support group Oogachaga and co-hosted by Pink Dot SG and community groups such as Supporting, Affirming and Empowering our LGBTQ friends and family (SAFE), Free Community Church, and Inter-University LGBT Network.

At a preview of the 15th edition of the annual Pink Dot SG rally, Oogachaga’s executive director Leow Yangfa said that it can be challenging for many – in particular for parents – when a family member comes out as an LGBTQ+ person.

They may be unsure of what to do, feel worried, ashamed and alone, or are unable to talk about it with others.

Mr Leow said that more parents have sought support for their children from Oogachaga in 2022, especially as discussions arose around repealing Section 377A, a decades-old colonial law criminalising gay sex. The law was officially repealed in November 2022.

After interacting with them, he noticed that many of these parents were also seeking information and emotional support for themselves.

“‘My Family Matters is an opportunity for them to come together informally to learn, listen and love. We’re here to support (them), so that (they) can support (their) children and family members,” said Mr Leow.

The sessions will be more like a casual social gathering with light bites and drinks, he said, instead of a structured support group. The first session will be on July 2 and those interested can register online at https://bit.ly/OCmyfamilymatters.

Mr Leow said: “We want to make it a space that is safe enough for family members to come and seek information... and know that they’re not alone in having a queer child.”