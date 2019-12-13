Suspension lifted on catering company Taj Catering after over a month

SINGAPORE - A catering company whose licence was suspended on Nov 7 after seven people fell ill after consuming its food, has been allowed to resume operations.

Taj Catering was investigated by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Health after seven people came down with gastroenteritis, including one who was hospitalised.

Several lapses in the caterer's hygiene practices were uncovered.

These included rodent droppings and food scraps found in the kitchen, improper thawing of meat, improper storage of non-food items in the dry store, knives meant for raw and ready-to-eat food were stored together, their freezers were also dirty and maintained at the wrong temperature and an inaccurate thermometer was used to measure the temperature of the chillers.

In a joint statement on Friday (Dec 13), SFA and MOH said Taj Catering had since "complied with measures stipulated by SFA".

Since its suspension, the caterer disposed of all its ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items. It also cleaned and sanitised its premises, equipment and utensils.

The authorities also said Taj Catering has submitted its plans on "enhanced food safety regimes", including rodent control plans and food process flow to ensure that its staff practise good food hygiene and proper food preparation.

Its food handlers have since re-attended and passed the Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ) basic food hygiene course, while its food hygiene officer has undergone retraining and passed the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

SFA will continue to closely survey the caterer to ensure it adheres to its submitted plans.

The agency advised members of the public to seek medical attention early if they experience any gastroenteritis symptoms, which include diarrhoea, vomiting, fever or abdominal pain.

It added that practising good personal hygiene can prevent the spread of diseases, and advised against sharing food and drinks, eating utensils, toothbrushes or towels with others.

Members who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments should avoid eating there, and alert SFA on 6805-2871.