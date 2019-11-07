Catering company's licence suspended as 29 fall ill after eating its food

SINGAPORE - The licence of a catering company has been suspended after one person was hospitalised and 28 others fell ill after consuming its food.

The suspension of Taj Catering's licence took effect on Thursday (Nov 7). It was imposed by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), which oversees the country's food safety and security.

The SFA and the Health Ministry said in a joint statement the incident took place on Nov 2 and affected 29 people, who suffered gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared by Taj Catering.

The person who was hospitalised has since been discharged.

The statement said investigations found "multiple hygiene lapses" in the catering company's premises at #04-17, 171 Kampong Ampat.

It added that all food handlers working at the premises are required to reattend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course.

Similarly, the appointed Food Hygiene Officers are also required to reattend and pass the Food Hygiene Officer course.

The premises, equipment and utensils will also need to be sanitised.

The SFA reminded all food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times and that it would not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

SFA also advised people who come across poor hygiene practices not to patronise the eateries, and to call 6805-2871 for follow-up investigations.