SFA advises public to practise good food hygiene habits during festive season

SINGAPORE - With the festive season around the corner, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) advised consumers on Monday (Nov 11) to be vigilant and practise good food hygiene, as more people eat out, order catered food and buy ready-to-eat meals.

This is due to a significant number of gastroenteritis incidents that tend to occur from October to March, SFA said. The Ministry of Health (MOH) estimates that 69 per cent of such incidents are from eating food contaminated with bacteria or viruses.

Members of the public are advised to eat catered food as soon as possible and within the recommended time frame indicated. They should only engage licensed caterers with available track records that can be found at SFA's website (www.sfa.gov.sg/food-retail/sfa-food-establishment-licenses).

The public should also practise good personal hygiene by washing their hands before eating and after using the toilet, and also not share personal items such as utensils, toothbrushes, food or towels.

Gastroenteritis causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines, and common symptoms include diarrhoea or vomiting.

The illness can be caused by bacteria or viruses. The former is caused by bacteria such as Salmonella introduced into food due to poor food preparation practices. The latter can be due to viruses such as the norovirus, which can be transmitted from one person to another, or when a person comes into contact with contaminated food, water or surfaces in common areas.

Viral gastroenteritis transmission between people or through contaminated surfaces accounts for 31 per cent of gastroenteritis cases in Singapore, according to MOH.

SFA on Monday added that it has reminded all food operators that their staff should not engage in any food preparation if they are feeling unwell. They should also be able to maintain a proper system to manage orders that does not compromise on hygiene standards during the festive period.

The agency said it has worked with other agencies, such as the Early Childhood Development Agency and MOH, to conduct briefing sessions for food handlers and cleaners in pre-schools, to promote good personal, food and environmental hygiene practices.

Almost 1,200 participants have attended these sessions.

As these places serve vulnerable groups such as young children, good cleaning practices are necessary to prevent the spread of the virus, said SFA.

The agency has also reminded food caterers, hotels and restaurants about the importance of food hygiene and safety.