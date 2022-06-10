Subscriber Picks: Why are we working harder if it's making us sicker, not richer? | How rising costs are affecting family budgets

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Are you working harder, facing tighter deadlines, and feeling more stressed? Is tech helping us to work smarter, or driving us to work faster and longer?
"Work intensification" has been rising, surveys conducted in Britain have found. Productivity growth, however, has not improved - while the likelihood of people reporting stress, depression and burnout has gone up.
Why are we working harder if it's making us sicker, not richer? Would a four-day workweek, being tested in Britain, help?
This week, we also speak to people who have made the "great job switch" by trying out entirely different careers. What spurred them to leave their comfort zones? Hear it from Ms Lucia Ng, 50, who traded her suits for swimwear to become a swim coach.
Have a restful weekend.
How rising costs are affecting family budgets
Groceries, tuition fees and even economy rice cost more now. Two families share with us a breakdown of their monthly expenses - and how they cope.
Why are we working harder if it's making us sicker, not richer?
The great job switch: Suhaimi Yusof goes from entertainer to comms chief
"I didn't change my personality... I took the opportunity of the pandemic to push further," says the 52-year-old who started his new job last month.
'I only have 1 mother, there's no sacrifice': Man who gave up job to care for bedridden mum
"Many people have asked... how long I planned to care for her," says Ng Chor Kwang, 53. "I tell them - there is no expiry date, which is until she passes on."
Curbs on insurance coverage for outpatient cancer treatment: How would it affect those with IP?
Patients will no longer be able to pay for any drug not on the Cancer Drug List using their MediSave, MediShield Life and Integrated Shield Plans.
It's been 50 years. I am not 'napalm girl' any more
"I don't remember running and screaming, 'Nong qua, nong qua!' (Too hot, too hot!) But film footage and others' memories show that I did," writes Kim Phuc Phan Thi, recalling that horrific day.
'I was travel-starved': S'porean drives 13,700km across Russia in 26 days
"I drove more than 100km over 1m-thick ice. Parts of it would crack and freeze over again," says Hoong Kah Chuan, 65, on the highlight of his trip.