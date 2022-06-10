Subscriber Picks: Why are we working harder if it's making us sicker, not richer? | How rising costs are affecting family budgets

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Are you working harder, facing tighter deadlines, and feeling more stressed? Is tech helping us to work smarter, or driving us to work faster and longer?

"Work intensification" has been rising, surveys conducted in Britain have found. Productivity growth, however, has not improved - while the likelihood of people reporting stress, depression and burnout has gone up.

Why are we working harder if it's making us sicker, not richer? Would a four-day workweek, being tested in Britain, help?

This week, we also speak to people who have made the "great job switch" by trying out entirely different careers. What spurred them to leave their comfort zones? Hear it from Ms Lucia Ng, 50, who traded her suits for swimwear to become a swim coach.

Have a restful weekend.