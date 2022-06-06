Increased costs could persist as wages, rents rise with economy on mend: Expert

SINGAPORE - Mr Alex Toh and his wife Lau Yee Ling are feeling the pinch of recent price rises.

Mr Toh, 48, experiences it each of the three times a week he fills the tank of his motorcycle.

The warehouse assistant has to shell out 25 per cent more - from $8 to $10 - as petrol prices exceed $3 regularly, from about $2.20 just a few months ago.

The couple, who have one daughter Yu En, have had to pay 10 per cent more in tuition fees over the past few months - the 12-year-old is in Primary 6 and receiving tuition for maths, science, English and Chinese.

Mr Toh said the family, who live in a three-room flat in Taman Jurong, is coping.

But they have had to make adjustments. For instance, they stopped picking prawns or fish at the nearby economy rice stall, as the price has gone from $6 to $7 if either is picked for a one meat, two vegetable combo. For pork or chicken, the combo now costs between $3.50 and $4, up from $3 previously.

Grab driver Ng Chim Hwa, 69, his wife Dorothy Gan, 61, a personal assistant, and their financial adviser daughter Christine Ng, 24, who live in a four-room flat in Canberra, are also feeling the pain.

The family’s food costs have risen from about $1,200 in December last year to about $1,320 in April this year, a 10 per cent increase.

Ms Ng said the expenses would have been higher, as food prices have risen about 10 per cent to 15 per cent over the past year, but she has been keeping to her usual budget of $400 by choosing cheaper options.

The two families find ways to cut down on their expense, such as buying shampoo in bulk and essential products during sales.