Suhaimi Yusof has made many people chortle in his three-decade career as a broadcaster and entertainer. But he felt that "when I reached this age of beyond 50, I wanted to do something more meaningful".

On May 9, he traded his Crocs and sneakers for office shoes in his new job as director of strategic communications at social welfare organisation Jamiyah. He is in charge of several departments, including events, marketing communications and a production studio.