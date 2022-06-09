Tech has not helped - people are working harder than before

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - The idea that technology can liberate us from the drudgery of work is a powerful one. It has also been a powerful disappointment, at least so far. Many bemoan the fact that John Maynard Keynes thought we could all be working a 15-hour week by now. But it is not just about working hours. The nature of work also seems to have changed in the past three decades. In spite of - or perhaps because of - new technology, people now say they are working harder to tighter deadlines under greater levels of tension.

The best evidence for this comes from Britain, where large government-funded surveys conducted every five years show rising "work intensification" since the 1990s.