Tech has not helped - people are working harder than before

The intensification of work cuts across income levels. A four-day workweek may or may not be one way to mitigate the pressures.

Sarah O'Connor
People now say they are working harder to tighter deadlines under greater levels of tension. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - The idea that technology can liberate us from the drudgery of work is a powerful one. It has also been a powerful disappointment, at least so far. Many bemoan the fact that John Maynard Keynes thought we could all be working a 15-hour week by now. But it is not just about working hours. The nature of work also seems to have changed in the past three decades. In spite of - or perhaps because of - new technology, people now say they are working harder to tighter deadlines under greater levels of tension.

The best evidence for this comes from Britain, where large government-funded surveys conducted every five years show rising "work intensification" since the 1990s.

