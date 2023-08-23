Strong showing by hospitality and airline brand names in best customer service survey

SINGAPORE - Several established brands had a strong showing in Singapore’s Best Customer Service survey 2023/2024 – the first post-pandemic – with hotels and airlines faring well.

The 36-year-old Mandarin Oriental, Singapore took second spot on the top 10 list, behind Shangri-La Singapore, despite announcing earlier in 2023 that it was closing for six months for an extensive $135 million revamp. The announcement was made just before the survey period of March and April.

Qatar Airways, one of the few international airlines that never stopped flying during the pandemic, placed third.

The airline, which is celebrating its 20th year in Singapore in 2023, also opened its premium lounge here in June 2022 – one of only five outside its Doha home.

In 2022’s inaugural edition of the survey, TC Acoustic – a small home-grown audio distributor with one retail store and a Web store selling high-end audio products – beat more than 1,600 companies to top spot.

It fell to No. 7 this time.

Mandarin Oriental general manager Philipp Knuepfer said its appeal to customers relied on factors such as its long-serving team members who “continuously deliver quality service” and its food and beverage outlet favourites.

The hotel, which is fully booked for the Formula One weekend in mid-September when it reopens, is also seeing “positive demand for year-end bookings from international travellers”, he said.

Its reopening will see a focus on families, among others, including a new all-day restaurant with a dedicated children’s buffet area, seating and a playground. The Residential Family Suites, which will have a kitchenette, washer, dryer and grocery shopping service, will feature bunk beds and special amenities for children.