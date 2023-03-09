Mandarin Oriental, Singapore to undergo 6-month, $135 million overhaul; Melt Cafe returning in new form

SINGAPORE - Melt Cafe, a popular buffet spot among Singaporeans, will be no more after Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, reopens, following a six month-long overhaul at a cost of over US$100 million (S$135 million).

“The biggest transformation (among all the food outlets) is at Melt... It will have a complete reconceptualisation,” the hotel’s general manager, Mr Philipp Knuepfer, told The Straits Times on Thursday.

“It will still be a buffet, but on a different level, and the current look and layout will change.”

Other popular eateries in the hotel – such as American restaurant Morton’s The Steakhouse, fine-dining Chinese restaurant Cherry Garden and the award-winning MO Bar – will all return with refreshed looks when the hotel reopens in September.

The hotel’s lobby will also lose its fountain area – which currently surrounds the lift lobby – to house a new lobby lounge.

The renovation of the food and beverage (F&B) outlets is part of the luxury hotel’s most extensive refurbishment since it opened its doors in the Marina Bay area in 1986. The hotel closed its doors for the revamp on Wednesday.

It was last renovated in 2004, to update the hotel’s interiors, rooms, restaurants and meeting rooms, among other areas. Formerly known as The Oriental, it was renamed Mandarin Oriental in September 2007.

This time, the hotel’s 527 rooms will be completely redesigned and refitted by interior design firm Design Wilkes, which was also behind Mandarin Oriental’s refreshed Tokyo and Bangkok properties, and its new Dubai property, which opened in 2019.

The hotel’s suites, which currently face the city, would face the Marina Bay area after the revamp.

“When this hotel was built, the emphasis was towards the city because, back in 1986, no one had envisioned the Marina Bay area becoming the focal point of the area,” noted Mr Knuepfer.

He added that the hotel will also house 45 serviced apartment-style units with kitchenettes, as well as washers and dryers, with units ranging in size from 80 sq m to 300 sq m.

The refreshed hotel is set to reopen in September, in time for the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix. The hotel is situated along the F1 street circuit, and traditionally enjoys brisk business in both room bookings and its F&B outlets during the race week.