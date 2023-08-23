Shangri-La Singapore tops ranking of country’s best customer service providers

SINGAPORE - Hotels and airlines bounced back in full force in this year’s edition of Singapore’s Best Customer Service survey, as Orchard Road hotel Shangri-La Singapore trumped more than 1,800 companies for the top honours.

Half of the top 10 spots were taken by hotel brands, the others being Mandarin Oriental (No. 2), Parkroyal Collection (No. 4), Hyatt (No. 5) and Marina Bay Sands (No. 9).

National carriers Qatar Airways (No. 3) and Singapore Airlines (No. 8) also placed in the top 10.

The top performer in 2022, home-grown audio company TC Acoustic, slipped to No. 7, just pipped by a new entry – cat supply pet store CatSmart – at No. 6. Rounding out the top 10 was restaurant Skai, located on the 70th floor of Swissotel The Stamford.

Singapore’s Best Customer Service survey 2023/2024 sought to identify the country’s best customer service retailers and service providers across 99 categories. The results of the annual survey, conducted by The Straits Times and leading global data firm Statista, were released on Wednesday.

The companies span bricks-and-mortar retailers for clothing, food and home goods; beauty and wellness services; and online services and digital products. New categories introduced this year included grooming services, pet supply retailers and online home furnishings.

Over 5,300 respondents took part in the online survey in March and April, where they were asked to assess organisations based on criteria including the availability of customer service and whether communication was friendly and polite. These were applied to both physical stores and online platforms.

The top 10 overall best customer service providers were picked from the 327 businesses which made it to the top three or top five in their categories.

“The bounce-back from post-pandemic travel may have had a major effect on the results,” noted Statista analyst Camille Lebon, who added that the category of transportation and travel also scored well in other countries such as France and the United States, where similar surveys are conducted.

She said: “In fact, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has said that the level of tourism has surpassed the official predictions, and that hotel occupancy has increased. Travellers also spend the most on accommodation, shopping and airfare expenses.”

In its projections at the start of 2023, STB said international visitor arrivals in Singapore were expected to hit between 12 million and 14 million in 2023, with full tourism recovery expected by 2024.

Singapore’s international visitor arrivals climbed to 1.42 million in July, driven by a stronger return of Chinese travellers, which more than doubled from June. In the first half of 2023, Singapore recorded 6.28 million visitor arrivals.

For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in January 2020, a total of 5.12 million passengers passed through Changi Airport in June – marking the first time that monthly passenger traffic crossed the five million mark.

Shangri-La Singapore general manager John Rice said business recovery at the 52-year-old hotel has been promising as international travel resumes.

“We continue to focus on regaining customer confidence through flexible booking initiatives and tailored experiential packages, which have enabled us to capture a strong share of the returning market... We are optimistic about the future,” said Mr Rice.

The hotel, which is the flagship property of the Shangri-La group, in 2023 also hosted high-profile events such as the 20th edition of Asia’s top security summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue.