Some tour agencies postpone trips to Morocco after 6.8-magnitude earthquake

SINGAPORE - At least two tour agencies here have postponed their tours to Morocco, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Marrakech – a popular tourist destination – on Sept 8, with more than 2,900 dead and over 5,500 injured so far.

Chan Brothers Travel said it has postponed its next group tour, which was scheduled to leave for Morocco on Thursday.

“This decision aligns with our dedication to prioritising the safety and welfare of our valued travellers, especially in light of the prevailing circumstance,” said its marketing communications executive Samantha Tan.

Apart from this group, 10 other tour groups are scheduled to depart for Morocco between September and December, Chan Brothers Travel said.

“For those tour groups, we are actively seeking clarity from airlines, hoteliers and our land partners on postponement so that we can communicate any update to affected customers as soon as we have the information,” Ms Tan said.

Intriq Journey, a travel agency that provides customised and bespoke tours, told The Straits Times that more than 15 clients had booked trips to Morocco, with most travelling between December 2023 and February 2024.

“Some are looking at different destinations, some decided to postpone and a small number of clients chose to wait and see,” the agency’s spokesman said.

She said the agency provides its clients with a 24/7 emergency contact number to ensure that help is readily available to those who need urgent assistance while overseas.

A client of the agency, Mr Irving Henson, was at the Atlas Mountains in Morocco when the earthquake struck. He told ST that his hotel was a shambles after the earthquake struck. He reached out to the emergency contact that Intriq Journey had provided him.

The agency hired a driver to take him about 300km to Casablanca, where he boarded a flight to Bordeaux in France on Sept 9.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised Singaporeans not to travel to places in Morocco affected by the earthquake, such as Marrakech, Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant, unless necessary.

MFA encouraged Singaporeans to register online with the ministry at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg so its officials can contact them if needed.

“Travellers should purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance, and be familiar with the terms and coverage,” MFA said.

Others with planned trips to Morocco later this year say they are either going ahead or waiting to see how the situation in the country develops before deciding.