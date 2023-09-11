Singaporean man in quake-hit area in Morocco says he was ‘lucky to make it out alive’

SINGAPORE - Four hours after checking into a hotel overlooking the majestic Atlas Mountains in Morocco, Singaporean gym owner Irving Henson felt the building sway, and furniture started flying across the room.

The lighting fixtures, too, fell to the floor when violent tremors struck on Friday night, said Mr Henson, 45, who was travelling alone.

“It felt like there was a train running over and under the room,” he said.

Without stopping to think, Mr Henson packed up his camera, tripod and a few other essentials and got out of the building. It was only his first day in Morocco.

He said: “I wasn’t thinking straight and tried calling reception but obviously, nobody answered.”

Six hours earlier, at 6.45pm, he had arrived in Marrakesh, and drove two hours to his hotel Kasbah Tamadot, in the outskirts of the city.

Marrakesh was hit on Friday night by a 6.8-magnitude tremor - the biggest to hit Morocco in more than a century. More than 2,000 people have died, and rescue workers are racing against time to find survivors.

The first thing Mr Henson did when he got a signal on his cellphone was to send WhatsApp text messages to his 18-year-old son. “I love you, son. Just wanted you to know,” said the messages.