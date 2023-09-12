Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to quake-affected areas in Morocco: MFA

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are advised not to travel to places in Morocco affected by the Sept 8 earthquake, such as Marrakesh, Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant, unless necessary, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday.

This is to avoid “straining the public services there”, the ministry added.

Singaporeans who are currently in the affected areas should remain vigilant due to the possibility of aftershocks and potential safety hazards from damaged buildings and infrastructure.

“Please be vigilant, monitor the situation closely, heed the advice of the local authorities, and leave as soon as possible for safer areas, where necessary,” MFA said.

It also encouraged Singaporeans to register online with the ministry at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg so that its officials can contact them if needed.

“Travellers should purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance, and be familiar with the terms and coverage,” MFA said.

Singaporeans requiring consular assistance can contact the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Casablanca or the 24-hour MFA duty office. Contact details can be found on MFA’s official website.