Singapore Red Cross pledges $68k to support humanitarian aid for Morocco quake victims

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is pledging US$50,000 (S$68,000) in humanitarian aid to support ongoing relief efforts by the Moroccan Red Cross (MRC) following last Friday’s deadly earthquake in Morocco.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck in a mountainous area 72km south-west of the tourist city of Marrakesh, according to the US Geological Survey. More than 2,000 people have been killed so far, said authorities on Saturday, as emergency services and troops scramble to reach remote mountain villages where casualties are still feared to be trapped.

In a statement on Sunday, the SRC said that it has activated its “Restoring Family Links” service. The service aims to assist Singapore residents to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster, with whom they have difficulty in contacting.

The MRC is coordinating relief efforts closely with the local authorities to dispatch immediate relief items to the affected communities, said SRC.

Some of the assistance rendered by the MRC include first aid, evacuation, transporting the wounded to the hospital and psychological support. First aid-trained volunteers and paramedics have also been deployed to the affected areas to render immediate first aid to those who are injured.

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have also deployed emergency response units to assist with the relief, water sanitation and healthcare.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injury, as well as damage to property and livelihoods, arising from the devastating disaster. We are in touch with our sister National Society, and we will continue to closely assess the situation as it evolves over the next few days, said SRC secretary-general and chief executive Benjamin William.

He added that the SRC stands ready to provide further support to the emergency relief and recovery operations. This includes possibly deploying SRC’s responders on the ground.

In February, the SRC raised more than $1 million to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also deployed a 68-member team to Turkey that helped in rescue operations over 10 days.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Feb 6 and subsequent aftershocks left at least 50,000 dead.