S’pore-based Moroccans anxious for families back home, helping by raising funds for quake victims

SINGAPORE - It was past 6am on Friday when Moroccan national Mouhtat Zakaria was woken up by a buzzing on his mobile phone. It was his family in Morocco, who had left him a voice message assuring him that they were safe.

They wanted to inform him that their country had been rocked by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck in the High Atlas Mountains. So far, more than 2,800 people have died.

His family home in Errachidia is about 500km away from the epicentre of the quake but they could still feel the tremors.

Mr Mouhtat, 31, who works in logistics, said: “They felt the ground shaking, so they all ran out of the house because they were afraid it will be destroyed. When the tremors eased, they returned to the house.

“I was worried, shocked and sad at the same time. I first thought it happened only in my city but when I checked the news, I knew the quake was felt in other parts of Morocco, and some cities were very badly affected.”

Three members of Mr Mouhtat’s extended family who live in a city called Taroudant - which was badly hit by the temblor - did not survive.

Another Singapore-based Moroccan, Mr Ibrahim Bouhelal - an associate director of an online travel agency - said he was frantic after hearing the news. His early attempts to reach his family were not successful but he said all his family members are safe.

Mr Ibrahim, 41, said: “I tried calling my family in Rabat, where there were tremors but the impact was not as bad as it was in cities like Marrakesh, Taroudant, and Ouarzazate.”

When he could not reach them, he became more anxious until he finally heard from his family, he added.

He said: “They left the building as a safety measure when the earthquake hit them and stayed out until 4am because they were afraid of likely aftershocks.”

Moroccans in Singapore The Straits Times spoke to said they are trying to do whatever they can to help quake-hit victims. For instance, when Ms Nadia Touil Louis, 45, heard about the quake and how badly Moroccans have been affected by it, she plugged into social media to raise awareness.