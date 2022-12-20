Snapshot of Singapore residents’ health in 2021

SINGAPORE - While more people are seeking professional help for mental health issues, fewer tested for chronic diseases and cancer in 2021 than in 2019, according to the annual health report card for Singapore residents released on Tuesday.

The 2021 National Population Health Survey (NPHS) 2021 tracked the health and risk factors of residents aged 18 to 74 between July 2020 and June 2021.

The Straits Times outlines how residents fared.

1. Vaccination (non-Covid-19)