More Singaporeans willing to seek help from mental health professionals after pandemic

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans have become less queasy around mental illness after the Covid-19 pandemic, with 58.3 per cent of residents being willing to seek help from therapists in 2021 as compared to the 47.8 per cent in 2019.

Despite this, Singaporeans remain more likely to seek help from informal networks than healthcare professionals, with 69.1 per cent seeking help from sources like friends as opposed to 58.3 per cent from therapists.

Additionally, the proportion of residents reaching out to their friends and family dropped from 74.5 per cent in 2019 to 69.1 per cent in 2021.

This was likely due to increased vigilance to personal health during the pandemic, which made Singaporeans keep more to themselves, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Health at the briefing for the latest National Population Health survey on Tuesday.

“More effort is required to strengthen informal and community support,” the spokesman said.

The National Population Health Survey is an annual population health survey series jointly conducted by MOH and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to track the health and risk factors of Singapore residents aged 18 to 74 years old.

The survey, which polled residents between July 2020 and June 2021, also found differences in willingness to seek mental health help according to age and gender.

Women, at 59.8 per cent, were slightly more likely to seek mental health help in general as compared to men, at 56.8 per cent.

In terms of getting professional help, only 45.8 per cent of older adults between 60 and 74 years were willing to seek help from healthcare professionals, making them the age group least willing to seek help. And 67.7 per cent of those aged 30 to 39 years were willing to get help, making them the group most likely to seek help.

Responding to these findings, MOH said that it remains committed to improving its suite of mental health support initiatives.

This incudes community mental health services, increasing awareness on mental health, more checkpoints to enable early identification, timely assessment of mental health conditions and intervening appropriately.

Additionally, MOH set up an Interagency Taskforce on Mental Health and Well-being in July 2021 to review and improve existing mental health programmes.

The taskforce, which comprises over 30 government agencies and members from the public and private sectors, concluded a public consultation recently, gleaning feedback that will be used to refine mental health programmes in Singapore.