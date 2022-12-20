Singaporeans physically less active during Covid-19: National health survey

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 pandemic significantly affected the health of Singaporeans, with fewer of them engaging in physical activity and the country seeing a drop in the number of people going for chronic disease and recommended cancer screenings.

This highlights the need for Singaporeans to take care of their own health, particularly against the backdrop of an ageing population, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), which released the latest National Population Health Survey on Tuesday.

On a positive note, the self-reported uptake for pneumococcal and influenza vaccination went up during the survey period, though Covid-19 was the overwhelming threat then. And, more people were willing to seek help from healthcare professionals to cope with stress.

This was the first set of survey results affected by the pandemic, said MOH. It was conducted among residents aged 18 to 74 years, who answered a questionnaire between July 2020 and July 2021.

Health screening participation fell, compared with the year before the pandemic hit, likely because non-urgent services, which included screening services, were deferred, MOH said. This is significant in the case of screening for chronic diseases, where participation fell from 66 per cent in 2019 to about 59 per cent in 2021, but those who self-reported chronic diseases was comparable to pre-pandemic days.

About 7 per cent of Singapore residents surveyed reported having diabetes, about 14 per cent reported having high blood cholesterol, and about 16 per cent reported having hypertension. MOH said they may not reflect the actual prevalence.

“These self-reported figures are comparable to 2019, but need to be treated with caution,” said MOH. “Fewer persons had gone for chronic disease screening during the Covid-19 pandemic, and there could be significant levels of undiagnosed chronic conditions.”

This is because some people may not be aware that they have these chronic diseases, unless health checks like weight measurement, urine and blood tests are done. The health examinations would be done next year as part of the two-yearly survey cycle for the National Population Health Survey.

The results come as Singapore prepares to launch its major preventive health strategy known as Healthier SG in the second half of next year. Screenings for diabetes, high blood pressure and high blood cholesterol, as well as breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers will be fully funded under Healthier SG.

Another cause for concern, especially for an ageing population, was that fewer residents met the recommended level of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensive physical activity a week. This figure fell from about 80 per cent to about 71 per cent in 2021. Notably, leisure-time regular exercise was lowest among older adults aged 60 to 74 years (24 per cent) and highest among young adults aged 18 to 29 years (40.5 per cent) in 2021.

On mental health, the survey found that while more are willing to seek help from healthcare professionals to cope with stress (58.3 per cent in 2021 versus 47.8 per cent in 2019), those aged 60 to 74 were the least willing to do so while those aged 30 to 39 were the most willing to do so. Similarly, the willingness to seek help from informal support networks decreased with age.

During the pandemic, seniors not only went for Covid-19 jabs, but also influenza and pneumococcal jabs. The proportion of older residents aged 65 to 74 who had influenza vaccination rose from 24.2 per cent in 2019 to 32.4 per cent in 2021. The self-reported pneumococcal vaccination coverage among seniors aged 65 to 74 years also increased from 10.3 per cent in 2019 to 22.4 per cent in 2021. These numbers point to a promising rise, said the MOH.