Site for homes, office spaces up for sale as next phase of Jurong Lake District kicks off

SINGAPORE – About 1,700 new homes, office spaces and recreation areas will come up on a new site in the Jurong Lake District (JLD) in the coming years as part of major long-term transformation plans for the area.

The 6.5ha site – three separate plots of land – was put up for sale on Thursday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), kick-starting the development of a new precinct in the south of JLD.

This is expected to yield about 1,700 residential units, as well as office spaces. An early childhood development centre, a supermarket and a foodcourt are also expected to be developed under the first phase of the development, the authority said in a media statement.

When completed progressively over the next 10 to 15 years, the site will be directly connected to four MRT lines - the North-South Line, East-West Line, Jurong Region Line and the Cross Island Line.

The 99-year mixed-use site has a total gross floor area (GFA) of 365,000 sq m spread across the three land parcels.