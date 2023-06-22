Site for homes, office spaces up for sale as next phase of Jurong Lake District kicks off

SINGAPORE – About 1,700 new homes, office spaces and recreation areas will come up on a new site in the Jurong Lake District (JLD) in the coming years as part of major long-term transformation plans for the area.
The 6.5ha site – three separate plots of land – was put up for sale on Thursday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), kick-starting the development of a new precinct in the south of JLD.
This is expected to yield about 1,700 residential units, as well as office spaces. An early childhood development centre, a supermarket and a foodcourt are also expected to be developed under the first phase of the development, the authority said in a media statement.
When completed progressively over the next 10 to 15 years, the site will be directly connected to four MRT lines - the North-South Line, East-West Line, Jurong Region Line and the Cross Island Line.
The 99-year mixed-use site has a total gross floor area (GFA) of 365,000 sq m spread across the three land parcels.
The first plot of land next to Genting Hotel Jurong is vacant, while the second plot currently houses the interim Jurong East bus interchange till 2028. The third plot is being used for the construction of the Jurong Region Line until mid-2026.
URA on Thursday said the master developer approach – where one developer takes on all three plots – will allow for works to be done in phases and in tandem with market demand.
The appointed developer will plan the entire project, which includes providing the necessary infrastructure and connectivity between public spaces.
If sold, it will be the second master sale site to be developed in phases following a 3.55ha site in the Marina Bay Financial Centre sold in 2005.
The new site up for sale sits within a 120ha precinct bounded by Jurong Town Hall Road and the Ayer Rajah Expressway.
The blueprint for the 410ha Jurong Lake District – about the size of 585 football fields – was first released in 2008.
Since then, shopping centres such as Jem and Westgate, along with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Genting Hotel Jurong and Vision Exchange have been built.