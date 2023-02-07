JCube mall to close on Aug 6, site to make way for 40-storey residential development

JCube mall in Jurong East Central will be closing on Aug 6, 2023. PHOTO: ST FILE
Sarah Koh
Updated
8 sec ago
Published
11 min ago

SINGAPORE - JCube mall in Jurong East Central will close on Aug 6 to make way for a 40-storey residential development that will include commercial space on the first and second storeys.

The new residential building, targeted for completion in 2027, will complement the Government’s plans to bring new homes, businesses, recreational facilities and amenities to the Jurong Lake District (JLD), said Capitaland Development in a statement on Tuesday.

Capitaland said it is working closely with the tenants and providing them with the necessary support to ensure a smooth handover of the premises.

The new residential development will be linked directly to the Jurong East MRT interchange station, Westgate and IMM Building via J-Walk, which is a covered elevated pedestrian network in the district, the statement added.

It will also be linked to the upcoming Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub, which will include an air-conditioned bus interchange, a public library, a community club, and a sports centre among other commercial spaces.

