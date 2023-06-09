The Straits Times launches its WhatsApp Channel: Join to get latest news and must-reads

SINGAPORE – You can now turn to The Straits Times on WhatsApp to get news that matters.

The Straits Times launched its WhatsApp Channel as the messaging app on Thursday rolled out the new feature which allows users to receive broadcast messages.

WhatsApp users will be able to get breaking news and catch up on must-read stories from Singapore and around the world through ST’s channel.

This is how users can join the channel:

Get the latest version of the WhatsApp mobile app

Go to this link: str.sg/whatsapp

Click on “View Channel”, then tap the “Follow” button to be able to see ST’s channel under the “Updates” tab

WhatsApp Channels are muted by default. Enable notifications to get the latest updates

WhatsApp Channels is meant to be a private broadcast service, according to the company. “Following a channel won’t reveal your phone number to the admin or other followers. Who you decide to follow is your choice and it’s private,” said WhatsApp in a blog update on Thursday. WhatsApp Channels is currently available in Singapore and Colombia.

In May, WhatsApp rolled out the Chat Lock feature, which allows users to hide their chats in a folder that can be unlocked only with a password or biometrics such as a fingerprint.

It also introduced an in-chat feature to allow Singapore users to make payments to some local businesses.

Other than WhatsApp, you can also get the latest news alerts by downloading the ST app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, or by following ST’s social media channels.

Or, sign up for ST’s newsletters (str.sg/newsletters) to receive the day’s headlines and the best stories in your e-mail inbox.