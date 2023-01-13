Construction of Jurong Region MRT Line begins, stations to open in three stages from 2027 to 2029

SINGAPORE - Construction of the Jurong Region Line (JRL) moved up a gear on Friday after more than three years of preparation works, with the official groundbreaking and launch of the viaduct in the Tengah Area.

Slated to open in three stages from 2027 to 2029, Singapore’s seventh MRT line is projected to have its daily ridership grow from 200,000 in the initial years to more than 500,000 along with the development of the Jurong Innovation District, Tengah Town and Jurong Lake District, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The 24km MRT line has 24 stations with three interchanges - Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East - to connect commuters to other MRT lines.

The JRL is expected to significantly improve connectivity in the western part of Singapore and support developments in the Jurong area, said the LTA, adding that more than 60,000 additional households are projected to be within a 10-minute walk to a train station when the line is completed.

Commuters travelling to the western part of Singapore will enjoy shorter commutes, said the LTA, citing how the JRL will shave 25 minutes off the current one-hour journey from Choa Chu Kang MRT station to Nanyang Technological University’s Lee Wee Nam library via bus and train.

On Friday, contractors hoisted up one of the concrete segments of the track viaduct as part of the launch ceremony. These concrete segments can weigh up to 40 tonnes each.

In all, there will be approximately 12,000 such segments to form the 24-kilometre line, which will snake around or cut across existing infrastructure such as busy roads, major expressways and canals.

In a speech at the event, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said building the line “through such a densely developed corridor poses stiff challenges”.

At the three interchange stations - Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East - some of the existing station structures have to be taken down and strengthened, he noted.

To minimise disruptions at these busy stations, construction activities have been carefully staged and virtual reality technologies used to optimise station layouts and ensure commuters can still move smoothly from point to point, he said.

Some parts of the viaduct will be close to existing buildings like HDB blocks - within 10 to 15m, Mr Iswaran said.

The LTA said permanent sound barriers will be installed along viaducts near residential homes to minimise noise disturbance.

When construction involves busy roads, the work will only be done late at night to minimise inconveniences. The LTA said traffic diversions along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3, Jurong East Central and Jurong West Avenue 4 have already been implemented to allow for the construction of stations and the viaduct.