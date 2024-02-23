S’pore supports immediate Gaza ceasefire, release of hostages, says Maliki Osman at G-20 meet

SINGAPORE – Singapore supports an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to facilitate the urgent delivery of aid to affected civilians and calls for the safe, immediate and unconditional release of all civilian hostages, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman.

Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, reiterated Singapore’s stance on the ongoing conflict at the Group of 20 (G-20) foreign ministers’ meeting on Feb 21 and 22 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and noted that the situation in Gaza is “distressing”.

Israel has intensified air strikes in Rafah, the southern city in Gaza along the Egypt border where around 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge.

The territory’s escalating death toll, estimated by the Gaza health authorities to be nearly 30,000 people, has sparked increased international concern, with truce talks under way.

There have been international pleas for restraint, including from Israel’s main ally, the United States, with Brazil being the latest to criticise Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Feb 15 after meeting his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that Brazil had condemned the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians on Oct 7, but Israel’s response was “disproportional and indiscriminate”, and unacceptable.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, whose country kicked off its presidency of the G-20 with the foreign ministers’ meeting, said the leaders in attendance were nearly unanimous in their support for a two-state solution as the only path to peace in the conflict.

Mr Maliki noted that the current geopolitical landscape is “very worrying”, and said Singapore is similarly troubled by the spreading tensions in the Middle East.

He added that international merchant shipping in the Red Sea has been disrupted by the Houthis’ unlawful attacks, and stressed that key sea lines of communications like it must remain open and secure.

Dr Maliki said that under Brazil’s leadership, members of the G-20, a grouping which includes many of the world’s largest economies, need to collectively support and work towards de-escalating tensions around the world, and to avoid a return to the Cold War, where the world was split and countries were pitted against one another.

“Having an open, inclusive and rules-based international order is vital to tackling the challenges facing us today.”