IEA and Singapore will set up regional energy centre to spur Asia’s green transition

SINGAPORE – The International Energy Agency (IEA) is partnering Singapore to set up a regional office in the South-east Asian nation to help drive Asia’s shift to cleaner energy, the agency and the Singapore Government announced on Feb 13.

The IEA’s Regional Cooperation Centre is expected to start operations in the second half of 2024, and it will be the agency’s first office outside its Paris headquarters.

The centre will provide policy guidance, technical assistance and training. It will also focus on deploying renewables and other clean energy technologies in the region, increasing cross-border power trade and improving access to finance for clean energy investments, the IEA and the Singapore Government said in a statement.

The centre will deepen Singapore’s partnership with the IEA and will be a “strategic asset” for the agency, said the Republic’s Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng.

Dr Tan added that the centre – “the first energy-focused international organisation in Singapore” – will “energise the region’s decarbonisation journey, while continuing to provide advice on energy security and resilience”.

Singapore joined the IEA as an association country in 2016. Since then, both have strengthened their collaboration in South-east Asia, including through the Singapore-IEA Regional Training Hub and the Singapore-IEA Forum during the annual Singapore International Energy Week.

One of the criteria for full membership in the IEA is that a country must be a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The announcement of the Regional Cooperation Centre comes on the day the IEA began a high-level ministerial meeting in Paris to mark its 50th anniversary. The agency was created in 1974 to ensure the security of oil supplies after the 1973 oil crisis.

Since then, its remit has greatly expanded. In addition to energy security, the IEA focuses on all fuels and technologies, from renewables and electricity to oil, gas and coal. It also studies investment trends, energy access issues across the globe and the impacts of climate change.

The agency has become a global leader in driving the green transition away from fossil fuels, and in 2021, it called for no new oil and natural gas fields.

Its executive director Fatih Birol said the new centre “will allow us to significantly increase the IEA’s engagement with South-east Asia, which is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing regions in the world and will be critical to the energy transition”.

“Through the centre, we stand ready to accompany all of the countries in the region as they strive to provide affordable, reliable and modern energy for all their citizens.”

Mr Ngiam Shih Chun, chief executive of Energy Market Authority of Singapore, said: “The centre will further strengthen our ability to work with the IEA to support the region’s energy transition pathways.”