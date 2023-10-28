S’pore supports humanitarian aid, calls for civilian lives to be protected in Gaza: S’pore UN ambassador

SINGAPORE - Singapore has expressed its support for the efforts of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to sustain the flow of humanitarian aid and calls for all innocent civilian lives to be protected in Gaza, said Singapore’s Ambassador to the UN Burhan Gafoor.

“At the outset, I wish to express Singapore’s utmost support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General to sustain the flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilians affected by this terrible tragedy in Gaza. We commend the Secretary-General for his leadership role in facilitating the flow of humanitarian assistance and recognise the important contributions made by UN agencies and other humanitarian organisations on the ground. We support all efforts to defuse tensions in order to avoid an escalation of the conflict,” said Mr Gafoor.

“Respect for the UN Charter and for international law has always been a fundamental guiding principle of Singapore’s foreign policy. The UN Charter and international law provide the foundation for international peace and security.”

Mr Gafoor made these comments at the Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, as Singapore voted in support of a resolution drafted by Arab states calling for an immediate humanitarian truce.

The non-binding resolution received 120 votes in favour, while 45 abstained and 14 - including Israel and the United States - voted no.