Singapore invited to attend 2024 G-20 summit to be held in Brazil

SINGAPORE - The Republic has been invited by Brazil to take part in the Group of 20 (G-20) meetings and summit, which will take place in Rio de Janeiro from Nov 18 to 19, 2024.

Brazil took over the G-20 presidency from India on Dec 1, and will hold the presidency for one year.

In a joint statement on Dec 2, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance said the invitation reflects “our excellent relations and close cooperation at multilateral fora”.

“We enjoy deepening collaboration in areas such as trade and investment, innovation, education, climate change and sustainability,” the statement added.

The ministries said that Singapore, as convenor of the Global Governance Group (3G), an informal grouping of 30 small- and medium-sized members of the United Nations, and in its national capacity, will actively contribute to the G-20 process.

“We look forward to working constructively with the Brazilian Presidency and other G-20 members and guests to realise Brazil’s priorities of building a just world and a sustainable planet,” the ministries said.

They added that this includes issues such as promoting social inclusion and fighting hunger, managing energy transition and sustainable development, and reforming global governance.

On Sept 10, India formally handed over the G-20 presidency to Brazil at the closing ceremony of the summit held in New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the transition by handing over the ceremonial gavel of the presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

India has held the presidency since Dec 1, 2022, when it took over from Indonesia.

On Sept 14, 2022, Singapore was invited by India to take part in 2023’s G-20 summit that took place in New Delhi from Sept 9 to 10.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who attended the summit, called for partners to collaborate on a finance platform that blends private and public funds to tackle climate change.

The theme for 2023 is derived from the Sanskrit phrase “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which translates to “The World is One Family”.