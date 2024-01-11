The Gaza war’s shockwaves and Singapore’s approach to racial and religious harmony

In a highly challenging geopolitical and multicultural reality, the concept of social harmony and cohesion, with an emphasis on racial and religious harmony as a foundational value and basis for national existence, has become rooted in Singapore.

This leading value is translated into a broad and successful socio-political effort guided by significant messages, such as the importance of tolerance, dialogue, mutual acceptance, and respect. Moreover, it is strongly stressed that this peace and harmony achieved in Singapore should not be taken for granted. This obligates not only ongoing activity but sharp vigilance on the part of all.