Singapore’s Climate Impact X launches global carbon spot trading exchange

SINGAPORE – Singapore-based carbon exchange Climate Impact X (CIX) on Thursday (June 8) formally launched its global spot trading platform, CIX Exchange, which aims to boost the liquidity of carbon offset trading and set a benchmark price for nature-based carbon credits.

The exchange represents another step in the growth of Singapore’s carbon market and the nation’s aspirations to be a global carbon trading and financing hub, said CIX chief executive Mikkel Larsen.

The exchange began trial trading on Wednesday, CIX said in a statement on Thursday. Seven transactions totalling 12,000 carbon credits were traded and cleared involving CIX’s first standardised contract called CIX Nature X, or CNX.

Each carbon credit represents a tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2), the main greenhouse gas, reduced or avoided from projects that meet international standards and are verified by third-party auditors.

Firms involved in the trading included banks such as Standard Chartered and DBS, carbon project developer South Pole and trading and commodity firms including Chevron (International) Trading, CICC Commodity Trading and Engie Energy Marketing Singapore.

Mr Larsen said the exchange is focusing on the trading of offsets from nature-based climate projects initially. These include projects such as mangrove replanting or those that protect and restore large areas of rainforest from being chopped down for agriculture or mining. Trees soak up and store large amounts of CO2 as they grow.

“Although we sell many other types of credits, we still believe that nature-based solutions are a very important part of the market – hence why we’re coming to market first with CNX, which is a nature-based solution contract,” he told The Straits Times.

The CNX contract bundles 11 forest conservation projects. These projects are under the United Nations’ REDD+ scheme, which refers to the reduction of emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, the conservation and sustainable management of forests, and the enhancement of forest carbon stocks.

The 11 projects are in Africa, Asia and the Americas and generate about two-thirds of all global REDD+ credits on the market. This ensures there is ample supply of offsets available – each CNX lot equates to 1,000 carbon credits.

Companies buy these offsets to reduce their own carbon footprint, especially in areas where it is hard to cut emissions to reach net-zero. This idea underpins the roughly US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) a year voluntary carbon market in which investors who develop projects that reduce or avoid CO2 emissions are rewarded with the sale of their verified offsets to a buyer looking to reduce their emissions.

Traders also buy the offsets to sell later for a profit if the market rises.