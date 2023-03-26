New pacts will give local firms wider range of credits to offset carbon tax bill

SINGAPORE - Companies looking to use carbon credits to offset part of their carbon tax bill could soon have a wider range of options to choose from, with the authorities inking new agreements with two international carbon credit organisations.

The National Environment Agency (NEA), which oversees Singapore’s carbon tax regulations, said on March 2 it has signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the American Carbon Registry (ACR) and the Architecture for Redd+ Transactions (ART).

Both carbon credit registries have “robust approaches and procedures” to safeguard the environmental integrity of the carbon credits they issue, and are internationally recognised offset programmes, said the NEA.

Such registries essentially track projects, such as reforestation projects, and issue carbon credits for each unit of carbon dioxide avoided or removed once this has been verified and certified.

NEA has signed agreements with three other international carbon credit registries so far: Verra, Gold Standard and the Global Carbon Council.

It said these five registries have safeguards in place to ensure the credits truly certify a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.

In February 2022, it was announced that businesses that must pay a carbon tax in Singapore can, from 2024, buy “high-quality, international carbon credits” to offset up to 5 per cent of taxable emissions in lieu of paying the tax.

Singapore’s carbon tax applies to all facilities producing 25,000 tonnes or more of greenhouse gas emissions in a year.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in Parliament in February that the Government would, by 2023, be publishing a whitelist of eligible carbon credits that companies can choose from.

This will include eligible host countries, carbon crediting programmes and methodologies.

“These new MOUs broaden the list of international offset programmes where companies can acquire eligible high-quality credits, subject to the carbon credits meeting the prescribed criteria and whitelist set by the Singapore Government,” said NEA.

The agency said it establishes MOUs with these carbon crediting programmes to understand the processes by which these international carbon credits are transacted.