Singapore sets aside $800m to help seniors age well at home, in their communities

SINGAPORE – More seniors will be supported to age well in the community under a programme that will set aside $800 million over five years for Active Ageing Centres (AACs) to expand their outreach and increase the range and quality of their programmes.

Announcing the increased funding and other details of a multi-ministry Age Well SG programme on Thursday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: “For many seniors, their biggest enemy is social isolation and loneliness. That’s when your health really deteriorates. We want them to be socially connected.”

He was speaking at a press conference held at the NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre in Lengkok Bahru, Bukit Merah, on Thursday.

There will also be improvements made to housing and streets under the Age Well SG programme, which is also spearheaded by the Ministry of National Development (MND) and Ministry of Transport.

Singapore is rapidly ageing. By 2030, it will have more than 900,000 seniors aged 65 and above, with an increasing number of seniors living alone.

Mr Ong said that each AAC’s budget hovers around $400,000 and the fund injection would mean that each AAC will see its budget rise by at least 50 per cent.

“With greater resourcing, we also have higher expectations for agencies now,” he said. “It is not difficult to fill out an AAC with the same visitors every day. It is much more difficult to be able to reach out to the great majority of seniors all living around (the AAC) and able to engage them in meaningful ways.”

The activities at the AACs are meant to keep seniors healthy, but they must also suit the preferences of the seniors living in the vicinity. Communal dining is one such activity that allows seniors to make friends.

AACs will also work with community partners such as Sports SG or the People’s Association, as well as make use of all the spaces in the community, including coffee shops, pavilion space and community clubs. They will need to work closely with healthcare clusters to implement health screening services in the community and integrate with Healthier SG preventive health strategy to keep Singaporeans healthy.

At the newly renovated NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre in Lengkok Bahru, for instance, there is a weekly community health post manned by nurses and a well-being coordinator from the Singapore General Hospital, who can help seniors with smoking cessation counselling and advance care planning, or connect them with home care services if required.

The AACs will be supported by Silver Generation or SG ambassadors and new senior volunteers that they can recruit. To make that happen, the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) will roll out a new volunteer programme to train senior volunteers to run programmes at the AACs or befriend seniors at risk of social isolation.

Mr Ong said the aim is to double the number of senior volunteers trained by AIC to around 4,000 by 2025, up from around 1,900 silver generation ambassadors at the moment.

“Volunteerism is a very important way for seniors to feel that they can continue to contribute to society and the people around. It will be a core function of the AACs to drive senior volunteerism,” said Mr Ong.