Alert button was lifeline for 67-year-old who fell in middle of night

SINGAPORE – Earlier this year, when 67-year-old Khoo Ai Choo fell in her Redhill rental flat after going to the bathroom at midnight, she crawled to a wireless alert alarm system to activate a button and record a message that she needed help.

A few minutes later, a staff member from CareLine, a 24-hour telecare service by Changi General Hospital to support seniors, responded and called for an ambulance to take her to a hospital.

It was a lifeline as she does not own a mobile phone, she told the media gathered at her flat for an interview on Wednesday.

Madam Khoo, who lives alone, has fallen two more times in the middle of the night since.

Each time, she has managed to get help by pressing the alert buttons installed near her front door and in the bathroom.

She used to own a walking stick but now uses a walking frame.

The alert system is manned by the Active Ageing Centre in the void deck of her block during working hours and, after that, the CareLine team.