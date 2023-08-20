NDR 2023: Wider toilet entrances, shower seats among new elder-friendly features for HDB flats

SINGAPORE - Seniors, including wheelchair users, can soon get wider toilet entrances and foldable shower seats in their Housing Board homes.

These are among the measures the authorities will roll out to make HDB homes more elder-friendly under an upgraded Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease) 2.0 programme, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday.

These steps are part of a new broader Age Well SG programme to prepare for a “super-aged society”, said PM Lee.

It will complement the Healthier SG movement, which aims to improve the health of seniors, he noted.

The move to make Singapore’s living spaces more senior-friendly will start with towns with the most seniors, such as Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Merah, before being expanded nationwide.