Ageing in place with flatmates and caregivers under one roof

As seniors prefer to age in place, there is growing demand for assisted co-living under which elderly tenants rent units and share caregivers. This also helps prevent the elderly from dying alone at home.

While this concept is not yet widely available, architect Joshua Goh had started the ball rolling by setting up Red Crowns Senior Living in 2021.

The 43-year-old was motivated by the challenges he faced when looking for quality residential-care services for his father, after a series of falls saw the older Mr Goh in and out of hospital in 2020.

Mr Goh said it was not easy looking for eldercare facilities in Singapore, as nursing homes have long waiting lists and relatively healthy seniors are not given top priority. That was when he came up with the idea of a co-living space for seniors to age in a “familial homely environment”.

Typically, four elderly people and two live-in caregivers, usually foreign domestic workers who are certified and experienced in taking care of older people, live in the same Housing Board flat or private apartment.

A year into its launch, Red Crowns has rented 30 HDB flats and three apartments in condominiums for the elderly to co-live.

The elderly are given a one-year renewable contract, but are encouraged to stay longer.

Screening ensures that the seniors living together share similar hobbies and interests.

“Many seniors at Red Crowns have forged meaningful friendships – sharing meals, social activities and exercises,” Mr Goh told The Straits Times.

Red Crowns also organises group outings to places like the Botanic Gardens and Mount Faber to provide more opportunities for the seniors to widen their social circle.

“We aim to provide a high quality of care in a home-like environment where seniors can age in place gracefully among friends,” said Mr Goh.