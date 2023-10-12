S’pore wants to become a Blue Zone 3.0 where gap between life and health spans is smaller

SINGAPORE – The Republic aspires to become a Blue Zone 3.0 where a healthier Singapore lifestyle is a new norm, even if this may take a generation to materialise, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at the third Centre for Research on Successful Ageing (Rosa) Symposium on Thursday.

Blue Zones are places with the healthiest, longest living populations, where it is not unusual for people to live to 100 years old and beyond. Singapore is one of the six such zones in the world in the popular Netflix docuseries, Live To 100: Secrets Of The Blue Zones, as it has one of the longest lifespans and health spans in the world.

Yet Singapore is different from the other Blue Zones, such as Okinawa prefecture in Japan, because it does not have a tradition of healthy lifestyles. The pace of life is fast and stressful; many families keep to themselves and rarely talk to their immediate neighbours, said Mr Ong.

The documentary said the authorities have nudged Singaporeans towards healthier lifestyles with infrastructure and programmes.

Effecting a fundamental change in people’s ways of life would take it beyond Blue Zone 2.0, which is how the show’s researcher Dan Buettner describes Singapore at the moment.

In the other Blue Zones – Okinawa; Sardinia in Italy, Icaria in Greece, Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica and Loma Linda in California – their populations have lifestyles that are similar: They eat wisely and moderately, with diets rich in fruits, vegetables, grains and nuts.

They also engage in regular, low-intensity physical activities, such as walking and gardening, instead of strenuous workouts, and do not live a sedentary lifestyle. Community bonds are strong, and they live with purpose, however mundane.

Much work lies ahead for Singapore if it is to become a Blue Zone 3.0. The average Singaporean still suffers 10 years of ill health before death, given that the average lifespan here is about 84 years while the average health span is 74, said Mr Ong.

Narrowing the gap between lifespan and healthspan is the motivation behind national programmes such as Healthier SG, which aims to bring about behavioural changes by encouraging Singaporeans to commit to one family physician, not to doctor-hop, and develop a personal health plan with the doctor, he said.

Second, healthier behaviours that are brought about by policies and programmes need to evolve into new lifestyles and habits over time, he said.

“It may take a generation to achieve this but we are determined in our purpose as we become a super aged society,” he said.