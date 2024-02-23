Singapore’s leaders send congratulatory messages as Brunei marks 40th National Day

SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Brunei’s Sultan to congratulate the country on the occasion of its 40th National Day on Feb 23, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.
Writing to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Tharman said the harmony, stability, and prosperity enjoyed by Bruneians from all walks of life today speaks volumes about the monarch’s forward-looking and benevolent reign.
The president said during his inaugural state visit to Brunei in January, he saw first-hand the “remarkable pride” that Bruneians have in their rich history and culture.
Mr Tharman’s three-day state - his first overseas state visit since taking office - was at the invitation of the Sultan. The monarch is also Brunei’s Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, Finance and Economy and Foreign Affairs.
Mr Tharman said he was impressed by the young and talented Bruneians he met, adding that he is “confident that Brunei will remain a bright spot in this region under Your Majesty’s capable leadership.”
He noted that as the smallest independent states in Southeast Asia, Brunei and Singapore have stood together through various challenges over the past four decades.
“Our high levels of mutual trust, shared strategic outlooks, and close people-to-people ties will continue to fuel our strong partnership across various areas,” said Mr Tharman.
In his congratulatory letter to Sultan Bolkiah, PM Lee noted that since Brunei achieved independence in 1984, the nation has experienced vibrant growth and development, even amidst geopolitical, economic and technological challenges that the region has undergone.
“This is a testament to Your Majesty’s steadfast and wise leadership, as well as the strength of character of the Bruneian people,” said PM Lee.
As Brunei commemorates this significant milestone, PM Lee said it is timely to also reflect on the 40 years of friendship and collaboration between both nations.
Singapore and Brunei’s relationship is underpinned by decades-long longstanding defence and economic cooperation, while leaders from both sides often call on each other.
In December 2023, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong led a Singapore delegation of political office-holders to Brunei for the 9th Young Leaders’ Programme.
The annual exchange reflects the strong commitment of both countries to enhance their special bilateral relationship through deepening ties between the next generation of leaders.
In January, PM Lee was in Brunei to attend the wedding celebrations of Prince Abdul Mateen and Pengiran Anak Isteri Anisha Rosnah.
Sultan Bolkiah last made a state visit to Singapore in August 2022, while Prince Mateen visited Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow in September 2023.
In his letter, PM Lee said: “We remain committed to strengthening our bilateral cooperation so that it continues to benefit future generations. I am confident that our special relationship will continue to flourish for many years to come.”
Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also sent congratulatory messages.
He noted that with the Sultan’s strong support, both countries have nurtured a special and unique relationship built on longstanding and close cooperation, a deep trust at the highest levels, and strong people-to-people ties.
“Our mutually beneficial partnership extends to the regional and multilateral fora, where we have worked together to enhance Asean centrality and advance common interests,” said Dr Balakrishnan.
He said there was much to be proud of as both countries commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and added that he looks forward to working closely with the Sultan’s government “for the benefit of our peoples”.