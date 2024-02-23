Singapore’s leaders send congratulatory messages as Brunei marks 40th National Day

SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Brunei’s Sultan to congratulate the country on the occasion of its 40th National Day on Feb 23, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

Writing to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Tharman said the harmony, stability, and prosperity enjoyed by Bruneians from all walks of life today speaks volumes about the monarch’s forward-looking and benevolent reign.

The president said during his inaugural state visit to Brunei in January, he saw first-hand the “remarkable pride” that Bruneians have in their rich history and culture.

Mr Tharman’s three-day state - his first overseas state visit since taking office - was at the invitation of the Sultan. The monarch is also Brunei’s Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, Finance and Economy and Foreign Affairs.

Mr Tharman said he was impressed by the young and talented Bruneians he met, adding that he is “confident that Brunei will remain a bright spot in this region under Your Majesty’s capable leadership.”

He noted that as the smallest independent states in Southeast Asia, Brunei and Singapore have stood together through various challenges over the past four decades.

“Our high levels of mutual trust, shared strategic outlooks, and close people-to-people ties will continue to fuel our strong partnership across various areas,” said Mr Tharman.

In his congratulatory letter to Sultan Bolkiah, PM Lee noted that since Brunei achieved independence in 1984, the nation has experienced vibrant growth and development, even amidst geopolitical, economic and technological challenges that the region has undergone.

“This is a testament to Your Majesty’s steadfast and wise leadership, as well as the strength of character of the Bruneian people,” said PM Lee.

As Brunei commemorates this significant milestone, PM Lee said it is timely to also reflect on the 40 years of friendship and collaboration between both nations.