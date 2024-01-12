PM Lee to visit Brunei for Prince Mateen’s wedding

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Brunei from Jan 13 to 15 to attend the wedding celebration of Prince Abdul Mateen and Ms Anisha Rosnah.

PM Lee was invited by Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the father of Prince Mateen.

Joining PM Lee for the trip are Mrs Lee, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

They will be attending the royal wedding ceremony on Jan 14 and the royal banquet on Jan 15, both held at the Istana Nurul Iman, which is the official residence of the Sultan in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

Before the royal banquet, PM Lee and Mrs Lee will also have an audience with Sultan Bolkiah and his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha.

During PM Lee’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be the Acting Prime Minister.

Prince Mateen, 32, tied the knot with Ms Anisha Rosnah, 29, on Jan 11 as part of a lavish 10-day celebration.

An Islamic marriage ceremony for the couple was held at a gold-domed mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The celebration for the royal wedding will reach its climax on Jan 14, with a glittering ceremony in the palace and an elaborate procession.

Prince Mateen, who is a major in the Royal Brunei Air Force, regularly carries out diplomatic duties alongside his father.

He visited Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow in September 2023. During his visit, he was hosted to meals by PM Lee, DPM Wong and Dr Balakrishnan.