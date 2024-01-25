Brunei-S’pore ties marked by kinship, symbiosis, says President Tharman

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei - The special relationship between Brunei and Singapore is characterised by symbiosis and a sense of kinship between both governments and their people, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Speaking at a state banquet in Brunei on Jan 25, Mr Tharman highlighted how this relationship has blossomed over four decades, citing defence cooperation and the Currency Interchangeability Agreement as examples of this symbiosis.

Looking ahead, he encouraged both countries to expand bilateral cooperation into new and emerging areas.

The President is in Brunei for a three-day state visit that started on Jan 24, at the invitation of the country’s monarch Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

At the banquet hosted by the Sultan and his wife Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, Mr Tharman said Singapore is committed to building on the solid foundation laid by the Sultan’s father, the late Seri Begawan Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien, and former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

“But underpinning it all must be the trust between us, and particularly between future generations of Bruneians and Singaporeans,” he said at the dinner banquet held at Istana Nurul Iman, Sultan Bolkiah’s official residence.

Mr Tharman said he and the Sultan encouraged both sides to accelerate efforts to explore innovative and mutually beneficial projects.

These include in areas such as the green economy, where Mr Tharman said Brunei has the potential to develop renewable energy on a significant scale – well beyond its own domestic needs – and which can be integrated within an Asean energy grid.

Aquaculture industries show significant promise in Brunei, and officials on both sides are “actively looking” to collaborate in this area. Mr Tharman said cold-chain logistics for these industries could also be developed.

He also highlighted the area of digital finance, noting that Brunei will soon be launching a domestic system for instant payments.

Mr Tharman said: “There will be clear benefits to consumers and businesses on all sides when we integrate this with Singapore’s PayNow and similar systems in the rest of Asean.”

The trip is Mr Tharman’s first overseas state visit since taking office, and this year marks the 40th anniversary since bilateral relations were established between both countries.

Sultan Bolkiah, who spoke before Mr Tharman, said it is important for both countries to continue working together to safeguard common aspirations and interests.

“Beyond our bilateral ties, Brunei Darussalam has always valued the cooperation and support Singapore has given us in Asean, especially as we work towards the Asean Community Vision 2045, and in promoting regional peace and prosperity.”

Mr Tharman also spoke of why both countries should collaborate, saying: “As small nation-states whose core interests are best served by an open and rules-based international economic order, we seek a high level of ambition in our cooperation.”

The state banquet wrapped up Mr Tharman’s events for the second day of his state visit.

He started the morning with a welcome ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman, followed by a royal audience with the Sultan and his wife.

In the late afternoon, the President travelled to Temburong, Brunei’s easternmost district, to visit Singapore Armed Forces officer cadets undergoing training.

Following a short hike to the “Survival Village” area, Mr Tharman learnt how the cadets build shelters and make fire to cook food using materials found in the jungle.

He commended the officer cadets for their professionalism and toughness in the demanding jungle environment.

He also told them that training in a terrain different from Singapore’s is invaluable, and encouraged them to use the experience to develop skills that will give them confidence.

Singapore and Brunei have had a close defence relationship since 1976. In addition to troops from Singapore training in Brunei, the SAF and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces frequently interact through bilateral exercises and professional exchanges, among other things.

These have enhanced professionalism and strengthened ties between both armed forces, said the Ministry of Defence in a Jan 25 statement.

Mr Tharman was accompanied at Temburong by Chief of Army Major-General David Neo and other senior SAF officers. His wife, Ms Jane Ittogi, as well as several Singaporean political office-holders and MPs were also present.

The President’s SAF training visit coincided with the conclusion of the 26th edition of Exercise Maju Bersama between the Singapore Army and Royal Brunei Land Force (RBLF), held from Jan 18 to 25.

About 200 personnel from the 1st Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment (1 SIR) and the 3rd Battalion RBLF participated in the annual exercise. This year’s iteration featured professional exchanges including the cross-sharing of weapon systems.

At the closing ceremony, Maj-Gen Neo said the exercise was a testament to the commitment from both nations to regional peace and security, and the deepening relationship.

He added: “Through technical exchanges, joint exercises and social interactions, soldiers across all ranks not only learn from each other, but build bonds that last a lifetime.”