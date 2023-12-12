Singapore, Brunei reaffirm commitment to ties as 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations approaches

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Brunei reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to elevate ties, with 2024 marking the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Dec 12.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called on Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah while in Brunei with a delegation of Singapore political office-holders for the 9th Young Leaders’ Programme.

After the meeting, DPM Wong said in a Facebook post: “The special relationship between Singapore and Brunei endures and continues to flourish!

“Honoured to call on His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah today, where we reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthen our mutually beneficial partnership.”

DPM Wong thanked Sultan Bolkiah for his unwavering support of the bilateral relationship over the decades, said the MFA.

DPM Wong was invited by Brunei’s Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for the Young Leaders’ Programme, an annual exchange of visits that Singapore and Brunei take turns to host.

It is DPM Wong’s first time co-chairing the programme, which ends on Dec 14, with Crown Prince Billah.

On Dec 12, DPM Wong, his wife, Mrs Wong, and the delegation also met Crown Prince Billah and his wife, Princess Pengiran Anak Sarah.

DPM Wong and Crown Prince Billah emphasised the excellent state of bilateral ties and agreed to deepen mutual exchanges and cooperation in emerging areas of shared interest, said the MFA.

They also reaffirmed the continued importance of the Young Leaders’ Programme in strengthening relations between the younger generation of leaders of both countries.

Crown Prince Billah hosted lunch for the delegation.

DPM Wong said in his Facebook post that he had a good discussion with Crown Prince Billah over lunch, adding that he looked forward to welcoming the Crown Prince to Singapore in 2024 for the 10th Young Leaders’ Programme.

“From defence to trade, food security to green economy, there is much that we can do together to take our relations forward; especially as we commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year!” DPM Wong said.

At a welcome dinner hosted by Bruneian Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Defence II Pehin Halbi Yussof and Bruneian Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II Dato Amin Liew, the ministers engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on regional and global developments.

They also discussed how both countries can work even closer together amid an increasingly uncertain and turbulent world, said the MFA.

The Singapore political office-holders on the trip include Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for National Development and Finance Indranee Rajah; Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Manpower Koh Poh Koon; Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad; and Senior Minister of State for National Development and Communications and Information Tan Kiat How.